Particl Price Hits $2.32 on Top Exchanges (PART)

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. During the last week, Particl has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar. One Particl coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.32 or 0.00036492 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, Bit-Z and LiteBit.eu. Particl has a market cap of $18.75 million and approximately $63,906.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Particl alerts:

Phore (PHR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007747 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000240 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000688 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000294 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000108 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About Particl

Particl (PART) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 21st, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,065,480 coins and its circulating supply is 8,069,480 coins. Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject . Particl’s official website is particl.io . The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Particl

Particl can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, Upbit and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Particl should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Particl using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Particl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Particl and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.