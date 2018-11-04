Parkgene Price Reaches $0.0023 (GENE)

Parkgene (CURRENCY:GENE) traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 3rd. One Parkgene token can now be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and BTC-Alpha. Over the last week, Parkgene has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar. Parkgene has a market cap of $639,524.00 and approximately $98.00 worth of Parkgene was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Parkgene

Parkgene’s launch date was December 22nd, 2017. Parkgene’s total supply is 928,840,384 tokens and its circulating supply is 279,760,863 tokens. Parkgene’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Parkgene’s official website is parkgene.io . Parkgene’s official message board is medium.com/@parkgene . The Reddit community for Parkgene is /r/PARKGENE and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Parkgene Token Trading

Parkgene can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parkgene directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parkgene should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Parkgene using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

