Pareteum (TEUM) vs. Sykes Enterprises (SYKE) Critical Survey

Pareteum (NASDAQ:TEUM) and Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Pareteum alerts:

9.0% of Pareteum shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.3% of Sykes Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Pareteum shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of Sykes Enterprises shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Pareteum and Sykes Enterprises’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pareteum $13.55 million 9.56 -$12.46 million ($0.84) -2.56 Sykes Enterprises $1.59 billion 0.83 $32.21 million $2.00 15.34

Sykes Enterprises has higher revenue and earnings than Pareteum. Pareteum is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sykes Enterprises, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Pareteum has a beta of 0.31, indicating that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sykes Enterprises has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Pareteum and Sykes Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pareteum -58.46% -77.52% -43.01% Sykes Enterprises 1.39% 10.28% 6.68%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Pareteum and Sykes Enterprises, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pareteum 0 1 1 0 2.50 Sykes Enterprises 0 1 1 0 2.50

Sykes Enterprises has a consensus price target of $36.00, indicating a potential upside of 17.34%. Given Sykes Enterprises’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sykes Enterprises is more favorable than Pareteum.

Summary

Sykes Enterprises beats Pareteum on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pareteum Company Profile

Pareteum Corporation operates a communications cloud services platform in Europe and internationally. Its platform provides mobility, messaging, and security services and applications, with a single-sign-on, application program interface (API), and software development suite. The company's platform hosts integrated IT/back office and core network functionality for mobile network operators, as well as for enterprises to implement and leverage mobile communications solutions on a SaaS, PaaS, or IaaS basis. It also offers operational support system for channel partners with APIs for integration with third party systems, workflows for complex application orchestration, and customer support with branded portals and plug-ins for various other applications. Pareteum Corporation serves the markets of Internet of Things, mobile virtual network operators, smart cities, and application developers. The company was formerly known as Elephant Talk Communications Corp. and changed its name to Pareteum Corporation in November 2016. Pareteum Corporation is based in New York, New York.

Sykes Enterprises Company Profile

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. Its customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as providing health information and dispatching roadside assistance. The company's technical support services comprise support around complex networks, hardware and software, communications equipment, Internet access technology, and Internet portal usage. It also provides customer acquisition services, which focuses around digital marketing, demand generation, and in-bound sales conversion, as well as inbound and outbound up-selling its clients' products and services. It also provides technical staffing services to outsourced corporate help desk services; and fulfillment services, such as order and payment processing, inventory control, product delivery, and product returns handling. The company offers its services through phone, e-mail, social media, text messaging, chat, and digital self-service support. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated provides its services to corporations, medium-sized businesses, and public institutions in the communications, financial services, technology, transportation and leisure, healthcare, retail, and other industries. It operates in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, the Asia Pacific Rim, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Pareteum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pareteum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.