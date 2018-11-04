Parallel Advisors LLC Raises Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 122.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,839,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $726,586,000 after buying an additional 56,443 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,309,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $457,788,000 after buying an additional 121,264 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at about $308,056,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 2,840,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $301,769,000 after buying an additional 165,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,328,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $247,329,000 after buying an additional 62,331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO James J. Barber sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total transaction of $304,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider George Willis sold 4,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total value of $523,218.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $105.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.14. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.45 and a 1 year high of $135.53.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 307.54% and a net margin of 7.68%. The business had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UPS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $139.00 price target on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $134.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.52.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

