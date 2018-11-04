Panhandle Oil and Gas (PHX) vs. Its Competitors Head-To-Head Comparison

Panhandle Oil and Gas (NYSE: PHX) is one of 172 publicly-traded companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Panhandle Oil and Gas to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Panhandle Oil and Gas alerts:

This table compares Panhandle Oil and Gas and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Panhandle Oil and Gas 32.61% 1.95% 1.22% Panhandle Oil and Gas Competitors 3.41% 1.37% 5.01%

58.9% of Panhandle Oil and Gas shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.6% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.7% of Panhandle Oil and Gas shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.5% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Panhandle Oil and Gas and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Panhandle Oil and Gas 0 0 1 0 3.00 Panhandle Oil and Gas Competitors 1785 7587 11220 377 2.49

Panhandle Oil and Gas currently has a consensus target price of $27.00, indicating a potential upside of 51.86%. As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 29.86%. Given Panhandle Oil and Gas’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Panhandle Oil and Gas is more favorable than its competitors.

Risk and Volatility

Panhandle Oil and Gas has a beta of 0.34, indicating that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Panhandle Oil and Gas’ competitors have a beta of 0.80, indicating that their average stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Panhandle Oil and Gas pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Panhandle Oil and Gas pays out 76.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.5% and pay out 78.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Panhandle Oil and Gas and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Panhandle Oil and Gas $46.33 million $3.53 million 84.67 Panhandle Oil and Gas Competitors $9.78 billion $448.16 million 23.87

Panhandle Oil and Gas’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Panhandle Oil and Gas. Panhandle Oil and Gas is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Panhandle Oil and Gas beats its competitors on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

Panhandle Oil and Gas Company Profile

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. acquires, develops, and manages oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its mineral and leasehold properties are located in Arkansas, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, and Texas. As of September 30, 2017, the company owned perpetual ownership of 255,039 net mineral acres; leased 19,351 net acres; and held working and royalty interests in 6,095 producing oil and natural gas wells, as well as 63 wells in the process of being drilled or completed. It sells its products to various purchasers, including pipeline and marketing companies. Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. was founded in 1926 and is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Receive News & Ratings for Panhandle Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Panhandle Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.