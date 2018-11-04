Pandacoin Price Up 30.1% Over Last Week (PND)

Pandacoin (CURRENCY:PND) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. One Pandacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including BX Thailand, YoBit and Cryptopia. Pandacoin has a total market cap of $4.11 million and approximately $408.00 worth of Pandacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pandacoin has traded 30.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HiCoin (XHI) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000263 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Pandacoin Profile

PND is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 14th, 2014. Pandacoin’s total supply is 32,514,916,898 coins. Pandacoin’s official website is pandacoin.tech . Pandacoin’s official Twitter account is @PandaCoinPND and its Facebook page is accessible here

Pandacoin Coin Trading

Pandacoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, BX Thailand and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pandacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pandacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pandacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

