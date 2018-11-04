Palatin Technologies (PTN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Palatin Technologies, Inc is a development-stage medical technology company involved in developing and commercializing products and technologies for diagnostic imaging, cancer therapy and ethical drug development These developments are based on its proprietary monoclonal antibody radiolabeling and enabling peptide platform technologies. “

Separately, HC Wainwright set a $5.00 target price on Palatin Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Palatin Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.75.

Shares of Palatin Technologies stock opened at $0.92 on Friday. Palatin Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.73 and a 12 month high of $1.59.

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Palatin Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in Palatin Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Palatin Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $355,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Palatin Technologies by 22.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 333,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 61,351 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Palatin Technologies by 263.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 512,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 371,276 shares during the period.

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted, receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's principal product is Vyleesi, an on demand subcutaneous injectable product that has completed Phase III clinical studies for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

