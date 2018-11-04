Pacton Gold Inc (PAC) Director Buys C$14,000.00 in Stock

Pacton Gold Inc (CVE:PAC) Director Dale Ginn purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.28 per share, with a total value of C$14,000.00.
PAC opened at C$0.27 on Friday. Pacton Gold Inc has a 52 week low of C$0.06 and a 52 week high of C$1.02.
About Pacton Gold
