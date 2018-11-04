Pacton Gold Inc (PAC) Director Buys C$14,000.00 in Stock

Pacton Gold Inc (CVE:PAC) Director Dale Ginn purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.28 per share, with a total value of C$14,000.00.

PAC opened at C$0.27 on Friday. Pacton Gold Inc has a 52 week low of C$0.06 and a 52 week high of C$1.02.

Get Pacton Gold alerts:

About Pacton Gold

Pacton Gold Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It explores for gold, uranium, and lithium. It has option agreements to own a 100% interest in the Tully West Gold Property located west of the Tully/Timmins North Gold Deposit in Ontario; and interests in mineral claims located in the Red Lake Mining District in Ontario, as well as the Birch Gold Property located in Ontario; Lincoln Property, a lithium project in Nevada; Uchi Gold Property located in Ontario; and Bellary Dome project located in Mt.

Further Reading: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Pacton Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacton Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.