Pacific Coast Oil Trust (ROYT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT) has earned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokers have set a one year consensus target price of $2.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.03 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Pacific Coast Oil Trust an industry rank of 44 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Pacific Coast Oil Trust alerts:

Pacific Coast Oil Trust stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.22. The stock had a trading volume of 215,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,116. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 2.49. Pacific Coast Oil Trust has a 1-year low of $1.53 and a 1-year high of $2.95.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 5th will be issued a $0.0169 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 2nd.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pacific Coast Oil Trust stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 86,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.22% of Pacific Coast Oil Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 15.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pacific Coast Oil Trust Company Profile

Pacific Coast Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits and royalty interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in California. Its properties include Orcutt properties located in the Santa Maria Basin; and West Pico, East Coyote, and Sawtelle properties located in the Los Angeles Basin of California.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pacific Coast Oil Trust (ROYT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Coast Oil Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Coast Oil Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.