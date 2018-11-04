P H Glatfelter (GLT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

P H Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 6th. Analysts expect P H Glatfelter to post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of GLT stock opened at $18.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $812.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.17. P H Glatfelter has a fifty-two week low of $15.30 and a fifty-two week high of $23.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 2nd. P H Glatfelter’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.83%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GLT. Zacks Investment Research cut P H Glatfelter from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. ValuEngine cut P H Glatfelter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on P H Glatfelter from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Sidoti increased their price target on P H Glatfelter from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

P H Glatfelter Company Profile

P. H. Glatfelter Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty papers and engineered materials worldwide. The company's Composite Fibers business unit offers food and beverage filtration paper for single-serve coffee and tea products; wall covering base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate papers for use in production of decorative laminates, furniture, and flooring applications; and special paper products, which are used in electrical energy storage, transport and transmission, wipes, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

