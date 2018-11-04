Owens-Illinois (OI) Trading Up 4.4%

Owens-Illinois Inc (NYSE:OI)’s share price was up 4.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $16.96 and last traded at $17.49. Approximately 966,470 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 1,456,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.75.

Several equities analysts have commented on OI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Owens-Illinois from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Bank of America set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Owens-Illinois and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Owens-Illinois from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Owens-Illinois from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Owens-Illinois from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Owens-Illinois currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.21.

The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.47.

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Owens-Illinois had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 43.27%. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Owens-Illinois Inc will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Owens-Illinois by 99,050.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 7,924 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens-Illinois in the 3rd quarter worth about $152,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Owens-Illinois by 77.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Owens-Illinois in the 2nd quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Owens-Illinois in the 3rd quarter worth about $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Owens-Illinois Company Profile (NYSE:OI)

Owens-Illinois, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

