Oshkosh (OSK) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $75.82, but opened at $68.16. Oshkosh shares last traded at $63.81, with a volume of 85260 shares.

The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.35. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 16th. This is an increase from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is 15.09%.

OSK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank set a $77.00 target price on Oshkosh and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Oshkosh to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.75.

In other Oshkosh news, VP David M. Sagehorn sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total transaction of $3,393,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 179,097 shares in the company, valued at $13,503,913.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSK. FMR LLC increased its stake in Oshkosh by 292.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 893,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,843,000 after acquiring an additional 665,690 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the second quarter valued at about $23,987,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the second quarter valued at about $15,167,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 112.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 370,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,378,000 after buying an additional 195,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 1,291.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 123,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.71.

About Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK)

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation; and chassis and service parts sales.

