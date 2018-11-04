Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Has $37.34 Million Position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC reduced its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 0.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 128,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 617 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust accounts for 4.8% of Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $37,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 15.1% during the third quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,010,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares during the period. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,726,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 5.8% during the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 38,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 24.9% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 12,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the period.

Shares of SPY stock opened at $271.89 on Friday. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $252.92 and a 1 year high of $293.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 24th were given a dividend of $1.3226 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 21st. This is an increase from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

