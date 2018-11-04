O’Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY) Shares Sold by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. decreased its position in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 20.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 538 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,835,262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $775,643,000 after acquiring an additional 48,778 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,615,556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $647,037,000 after acquiring an additional 37,570 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,441,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $394,273,000 after acquiring an additional 62,889 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,110,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $303,869,000 after acquiring an additional 105,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 594,457 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $162,626,000 after acquiring an additional 119,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $325.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a twelve month low of $206.54 and a twelve month high of $351.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.07.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.19. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 259.86% and a net margin of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 16.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronald Rashkow sold 1,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.77, for a total value of $473,655.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 400 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.28, for a total value of $132,512.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,561 shares of company stock valued at $23,302,853. 3.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Wolfe Research lowered O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $318.00 price objective on O’Reilly Automotive and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $340.00.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts, driveline parts, and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, wiper blades, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.