Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Stake in Perspecta Inc (PRSP)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,768 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Perspecta were worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Perspecta by 2.2% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 101,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Global X Management Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perspecta during the second quarter valued at about $105,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Perspecta during the second quarter valued at about $107,000. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Perspecta during the second quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Perspecta during the second quarter valued at about $176,000.

PRSP opened at $23.21 on Friday. Perspecta Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.84 and a fifty-two week high of $27.68.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $793.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 5th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PRSP. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Perspecta in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Perspecta in a report on Thursday, August 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Perspecta in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perspecta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Perspecta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Perspecta presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

