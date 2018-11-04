Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Increases Stake in Polaris Industries Inc. (PII)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,288 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 590 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Polaris Industries were worth $2,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BancorpSouth Bank increased its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 11.8% during the second quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 3.2% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 8.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC increased its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 7.4% during the third quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 8,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 5.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PII shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Polaris Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Polaris Industries from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. B. Riley raised shares of Polaris Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective (down from $109.00) on shares of Polaris Industries in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Longbow Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Polaris Industries in a research report on Friday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.23.

Shares of PII stock opened at $97.28 on Friday. Polaris Industries Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.63 and a 52-week high of $137.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.01.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.29. Polaris Industries had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 43.14%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Polaris Industries Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. Polaris Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.48%.

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Off-Road Vehicles (ORVs)/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, and Aftermarket. It offers ORVs, including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles for recreational and utility use; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, commercial, and industrial vehicles, as well as snow bike conversion kit systems.

