Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Boosts Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 8.3% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,038,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $138,878,000 after acquiring an additional 79,908 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 768,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $102,761,000 after acquiring an additional 30,146 shares during the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.5% during the second quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 635,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,951,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 14.2% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 606,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,049,000 after acquiring an additional 75,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robecosam AG boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 7.1% during the second quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 600,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,742,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. 93.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 26th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. BidaskClub raised Monolithic Power Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Monolithic Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $124.28 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.99 and a twelve month high of $152.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.86%.

In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 25,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.36, for a total transaction of $3,808,919.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,090,037 shares in the company, valued at $163,897,963.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total value of $25,332.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,125 shares in the company, valued at $7,855,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,691 shares of company stock worth $22,069,823 over the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

