Orchid Island Capital (ORC) Raised to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Orchid Island Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 26th.

NYSE:ORC remained flat at $$6.60 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 766,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,843. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.37. Orchid Island Capital has a 52-week low of $6.29 and a 52-week high of $9.96.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.42). Equities research analysts expect that Orchid Island Capital will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 30th. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.29%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Orchid Island Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $150,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 20,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 6,231 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 22,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 8,029 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Orchid Island Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Orchid Island Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $182,000. 33.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Orchid Island Capital Company Profile

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS are backed primarily by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS; and structured Agency RMBS, including collateralized mortgage obligations, interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

