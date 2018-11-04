OptimizeRx (OPRX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

OptimizeRx (NYSE:OPRX) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 5th. Analysts expect OptimizeRx to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter.

OptimizeRx (NYSE:OPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 million.

Shares of OPRX opened at $17.08 on Friday. OptimizeRx has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $18.39.

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

OptimizeRx Corporation provides digital health messaging to the pharmaceutical industry. The company offers a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. Its products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-Prescribe systems to search, print, or electronically dispense directly to patients, as well as a network of pharmacies; and brand messaging services, such as various brand awareness and clinical messaging services consisting of brand awareness messages, reminder ads, clinical messages, and unbranded messages that could be targeted by specialty, diagnostic code, and other criteria.

