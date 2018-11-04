Oppenheimer Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Synchrony Financial (SYF)

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 27th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.44.

SYF traded down $2.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.43. The stock had a trading volume of 18,848,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,570,879. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.05. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $26.13 and a 1-year high of $40.59.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 32.06%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the third quarter valued at $4,581,000. Oldfield Partners LLP bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the third quarter valued at $4,326,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the third quarter valued at $4,423,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 20.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,005,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,425,000 after purchasing an additional 515,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of The West grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 5.9% in the third quarter. Bank of The West now owns 245,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,635,000 after purchasing an additional 13,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

