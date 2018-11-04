Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Holdings in Cintas Co. (CTAS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the second quarter worth $118,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the second quarter worth $133,000. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the second quarter worth $143,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the third quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the second quarter worth $181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $179.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $144.40 and a 52-week high of $217.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.03.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.13. Cintas had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th will be given a $2.05 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous annual dividend of $1.62. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.27%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CTAS. Robert W. Baird set a $235.00 target price on Cintas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. BidaskClub downgraded Cintas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cintas from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “$192.53” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Cintas in a research report on Friday, August 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Cintas from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.33.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

Further Reading: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.