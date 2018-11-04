Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Stake in Southwestern Energy (SWN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 142.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 251,850 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 147,850 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the third quarter worth $101,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Southwestern Energy by 2,836.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,705 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Southwestern Energy by 222.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,962 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 16,533 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the second quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the second quarter valued at $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on SWN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. Scotiabank set a $7.00 price target on shares of Southwestern Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets set a $7.00 price target on shares of Southwestern Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.74.

Shares of NYSE SWN opened at $5.40 on Friday. Southwestern Energy has a 52-week low of $3.42 and a 52-week high of $6.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The energy company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The business had revenue of $951.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.13 million. Research analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwestern Energy Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the Marcellus Shale, an unconventional natural gas reservoir covering approximately 191,226 net acres in Northeast Appalachia; Marcellus Shale, Utica, and Upper Devonian unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs covering approximately 290,291 net acres in Southwest Appalachia; and the Fayetteville Shale, an unconventional natural gas reservoir covering approximately 917,842 net acres in Arkansas.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.