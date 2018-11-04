Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (IWS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 32.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,873 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,671 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 267,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,127,000 after purchasing an additional 71,514 shares during the last quarter. Viridian Ria LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,060,000. Middleton & Co Inc MA bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 40,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 5,395 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $84.71 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $81.07 and a 12 month high of $92.95.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.