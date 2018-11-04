Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Boosts Position in Lincoln National Co. (LNC)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LNC. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Lincoln National by 89.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,646,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,500,000 after buying an additional 779,470 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in Lincoln National during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,203,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Lincoln National by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,580,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,218,887,000 after buying an additional 610,043 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Lincoln National by 1,669.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 641,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,963,000 after buying an additional 605,700 shares during the period. Finally, Algebris UK Ltd raised its stake in Lincoln National by 221.0% during the 2nd quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 697,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,413,000 after buying an additional 480,156 shares during the period. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley upped their price target on Lincoln National from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. ValuEngine raised Lincoln National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Lincoln National from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Lincoln National from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.00.

Shares of LNC opened at $63.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.90. Lincoln National Co. has a 52 week low of $57.06 and a 52 week high of $86.68.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 13.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. Analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 10th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.94%.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The company sells a range of wealth protection, accumulation, and retirement income products and solutions.

