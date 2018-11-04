Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in Orange SA (ORAN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Orange SA (NYSE:ORAN) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,929 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Orange were worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORAN. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Orange in the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Orange in the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Orange in the 2nd quarter valued at $180,000. Dearborn Partners LLC acquired a new position in Orange in the 3rd quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Orange by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 4,819 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORAN opened at $15.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.75. Orange SA has a 1 year low of $15.34 and a 1 year high of $18.57.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Orange from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. It offers mobile, fixed-line telephony, fixed broadband, business solutions and networks, and carrier services; sells mobile devices, equipment, and accessories; and sells and rents fixed-line equipment.

