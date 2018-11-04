Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,988 Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (TCBI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,217 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TCBI. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $172,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $329,000.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Ian J. Turpin sold 5,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.06, for a total transaction of $495,079.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,502.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vince A. Ackerson acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.00 per share, for a total transaction of $134,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 28,485 shares in the company, valued at $1,908,495. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $65.39 on Friday. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc has a 12 month low of $61.48 and a 12 month high of $103.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.86.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.07). Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 23.10%. The company had revenue of $257.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. Analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares Inc will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Friday, July 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 21st. Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Capital Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.82.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

