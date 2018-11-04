Opescoin (OPES) 24-Hour Volume Hits $0.00

Opescoin (CURRENCY:OPES) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. During the last seven days, Opescoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Opescoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. Opescoin has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Opescoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Opescoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,382.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $207.05 or 0.03217492 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $549.27 or 0.08535692 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.77 or 0.00835493 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $111.76 or 0.01736570 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00144924 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $120.83 or 0.01877569 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.16 or 0.00453139 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00030225 BTC.

Opescoin Profile

Opescoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 22nd, 2015. Opescoin’s official Twitter account is @Opescoindev

Buying and Selling Opescoin

Opescoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opescoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opescoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Opescoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Opescoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Opescoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.