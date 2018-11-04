Onespan (OSPN) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

According to Zacks, “OneSpan Inc. provides software services. The Company designs and develops security software and e-signature solutions which protects devices and financial transactions from fraud and misuse. It delivers risk analytics, mobile security and authentication services. OneSpan Inc., formerly known as Vasco Data Sec, is based in Chicago, United States. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Onespan from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of Onespan stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $15.40. 335,969 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,427. The firm has a market capitalization of $619.48 million, a PE ratio of 39.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.76. Onespan has a fifty-two week low of $11.55 and a fifty-two week high of $25.45.

Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.04). Onespan had a negative net margin of 12.85% and a positive return on equity of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $52.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.09 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Onespan will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director T Kendall Hunt sold 126,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total transaction of $2,249,610.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 471,735 shares of company stock valued at $8,392,124 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSPN. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Onespan in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,352,000. Private Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Onespan in the 2nd quarter valued at $20,529,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Onespan in the 2nd quarter valued at $434,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Onespan in the 2nd quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN bought a new position in Onespan in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,921,000. Institutional investors own 60.40% of the company’s stock.

Onespan Company Profile

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. It enables financial institutions and other organizations to succeed by making bold advances in their digital transformation. The company offers DIGIPASS software authenticators that balance the need for stronger mobile application security; DIGIPASS for Apps, a software development kit, which allows application developers to natively integrate security features; DIGIPASS for Mobile, a mobile authenticator that operates as a discrete mobile application; IDENTIKEY Risk Manager, an anti-fraud solution; and application shielding with runtime application self-protection that neutralizes the threat of attacks on mobile apps.

