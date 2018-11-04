OneSmart International Edun Gr (ONE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneSmart International Edun Gr (NYSE:ONE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “OneSmart International Education Group Limited offers education services. The School provides K-12 after-school education services. It also offers one to one education, examination question analysis, mistakes settlement, tutoring, culture programs and other services. OneSmart International Education Group Limited is based in China. “

Separately, Deutsche Bank cut OneSmart International Edun Gr from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.60 to $15.60 in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th.

Shares of ONE opened at $8.18 on Wednesday. OneSmart International Edun Gr has a 12 month low of $7.53 and a 12 month high of $16.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new position in shares of OneSmart International Edun Gr during the second quarter worth about $26,150,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneSmart International Edun Gr during the first quarter worth about $2,845,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneSmart International Edun Gr during the second quarter worth about $1,658,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of OneSmart International Edun Gr during the second quarter worth about $1,031,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OneSmart International Edun Gr during the second quarter worth about $780,000. Institutional investors own 19.93% of the company’s stock.

About OneSmart International Edun Gr

OneSmart International Education Group Limited provides tutoring services for kindergarten and primary, middle, and high schools in the People's Republic of China. It offers young children services, including Chinese language and computer programming under the HappyMath brand; and English tutoring services focusing on early childhood under the brand FasTrack English brand.

