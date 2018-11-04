OneMain Holdings Inc (OMF) Shares Bought by Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 433,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 80,330 shares during the quarter. OneMain comprises about 1.3% of Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in OneMain were worth $14,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in OneMain in the third quarter worth about $3,931,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in OneMain by 301.0% in the third quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 103,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 77,450 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in OneMain in the third quarter worth about $3,168,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in OneMain by 3.0% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 72,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in OneMain by 110.5% in the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 25,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 13,622 shares during the period. 91.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE OMF opened at $29.34 on Friday. OneMain Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $23.68 and a twelve month high of $37.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.64.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. OneMain had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company had revenue of $933.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. OneMain’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings Inc will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other OneMain news, SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total value of $88,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,674.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 43.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OMF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 4th. Barclays set a $39.00 price target on shares of OneMain and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of OneMain from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. OneMain presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.70.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

