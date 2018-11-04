One Stop Systems Inc (OSS) Given $7.50 Average Price Target by Brokerages

Shares of One Stop Systems Inc (NASDAQ:OSS) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $7.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.05 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given One Stop Systems an industry rank of 50 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 11th.

One Stop Systems stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,917. One Stop Systems has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $6.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 234.00.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that One Stop Systems will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets industrial grade computer systems and components that are based on industry standard computer architectures worldwide. The company offers custom built servers; graphical processing unit compute accelerators; flash arrays; peripheral component interconnect expansion products and adaptors; storage management software; and infrastructure as a service solutions.

