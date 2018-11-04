ON Semiconductor Corp (ON) Shares Bought by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) by 65.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 291,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,245 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.07% of ON Semiconductor worth $5,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the second quarter worth $216,682,000. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.3% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,193,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $182,183,000 after purchasing an additional 108,305 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 4.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 5,142,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $94,774,000 after purchasing an additional 227,680 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2.9% during the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 5,109,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,602,000 after purchasing an additional 142,020 shares during the period. Finally, Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the second quarter worth $84,493,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ON. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of ON Semiconductor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.50 in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Raymond James cut shares of ON Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of ON Semiconductor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ON Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.70.

Shares of ON opened at $18.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 0.91. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 52-week low of $14.55 and a 52-week high of $27.10.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 25.97%. ON Semiconductor’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP William Hall sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total value of $489,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 415,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,132,989.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 9,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total transaction of $165,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,008.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,494 shares of company stock valued at $768,883 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Image Sensor Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

