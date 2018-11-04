NVIDIA Co. (NVDA) Holdings Cut by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 0.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 86,770 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 666 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $24,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,594,422 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,512,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656,748 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 63.7% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,222,049 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,000,199,000 after buying an additional 1,643,689 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 18.8% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,800,112 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,847,847,000 after buying an additional 1,234,191 shares during the period. Schwab Charitable Fund bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at about $111,151,000. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at about $131,500,000. Institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 18th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $310.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price (up previously from $280.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.21.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $214.92 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $176.01 and a 12-month high of $292.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 7.41 and a quick ratio of 6.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 2.01.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.28. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.21% and a return on equity of 54.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 11,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.31, for a total transaction of $3,082,804.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 297,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,222,431.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 90,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.35, for a total transaction of $26,281,949.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,240,689.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,707 shares of company stock valued at $32,347,973 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based game-streaming service; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for AI utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and cryptocurrency-specific graphics processing units.

