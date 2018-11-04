Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd (NAC) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its stake in shares of Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd (NYSE:NAC) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,661 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd were worth $3,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd by 9.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd by 5.6% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 75,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd by 10.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 57,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 5,412 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd by 54.5% during the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd by 11.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 6,085 shares during the period.

Shares of Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd stock opened at $12.32 on Friday. Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd has a twelve month low of $12.25 and a twelve month high of $14.75.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.0555 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 12th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%.

