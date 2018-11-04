NutriSystem (NTRI) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of NutriSystem (NASDAQ:NTRI) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NTRI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NutriSystem from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Barrington Research restated a hold rating on shares of NutriSystem in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NutriSystem from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, August 18th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of NutriSystem from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of NutriSystem from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NutriSystem currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.57.

NutriSystem stock traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.57. 806,533 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,019,262. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.04. NutriSystem has a twelve month low of $26.06 and a twelve month high of $55.10.

NutriSystem (NASDAQ:NTRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. The firm had revenue of $159.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.18 million. NutriSystem had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 43.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NutriSystem will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

NutriSystem announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $75.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. NutriSystem’s payout ratio is currently 51.02%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTRI. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in NutriSystem by 166.8% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 82,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after buying an additional 51,718 shares during the last quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC bought a new position in NutriSystem in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $969,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in NutriSystem by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new position in NutriSystem in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,375,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in NutriSystem by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 602,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,316,000 after buying an additional 176,003 shares during the last quarter.

About NutriSystem

Nutrisystem, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides weight management products and services for women and men in the United States. The company offers weight loss programs that consist primarily of a pre-packaged food program, digital tools, and counseling. It also provides Nutrisystem Lean13 program, which provides weight loss, and support and counseling services; the South Beach Diet, a weight-loss program; and Nutrisystem 5-day kit, a D' kit that offers individuals with or at risk of type 2 diabetes.

