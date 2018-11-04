NutriSystem (NTRI) Upgraded at Barrington Research

Barrington Research upgraded shares of NutriSystem (NASDAQ:NTRI) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $44.00 target price on the stock.

“We are upgrading our investment rating to OUTPERFORM with a price target of $44, which assumes a conservative 10x EV/adjusted EBITDA multiple and a 16.5x P/E multiple.”,” the firm’s analyst commented.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on NutriSystem from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NutriSystem from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded NutriSystem from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 13th. DA Davidson upgraded NutriSystem from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded NutriSystem from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. NutriSystem presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.57.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRI traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.57. 806,533 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,019,262. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.04. NutriSystem has a one year low of $26.06 and a one year high of $55.10.

NutriSystem (NASDAQ:NTRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.54. The firm had revenue of $159.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.18 million. NutriSystem had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 8.06%. NutriSystem’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NutriSystem will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NutriSystem announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 30th that allows the company to repurchase $75.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. NutriSystem’s payout ratio is presently 51.02%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in NutriSystem in the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in NutriSystem by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in NutriSystem in the 2nd quarter worth $180,000. Independence Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NutriSystem in the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in NutriSystem in the 2nd quarter worth $207,000.

NutriSystem Company Profile

Nutrisystem, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides weight management products and services for women and men in the United States. The company offers weight loss programs that consist primarily of a pre-packaged food program, digital tools, and counseling. It also provides Nutrisystem Lean13 program, which provides weight loss, and support and counseling services; the South Beach Diet, a weight-loss program; and Nutrisystem 5-day kit, a D' kit that offers individuals with or at risk of type 2 diabetes.

