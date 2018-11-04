NutriSystem Inc. (NTRI) to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

NutriSystem Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRI) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for NutriSystem in a report issued on Wednesday, October 31st. B. Riley analyst K. Anderson forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for NutriSystem’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.59 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Get NutriSystem alerts:

NutriSystem (NASDAQ:NTRI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54. The business had revenue of $159.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.18 million. NutriSystem had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 8.06%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NutriSystem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of NutriSystem in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NutriSystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 13th. DA Davidson lowered shares of NutriSystem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of NutriSystem from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.57.

NTRI opened at $37.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.04. NutriSystem has a 52 week low of $26.06 and a 52 week high of $55.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. NutriSystem’s payout ratio is 51.02%.

NutriSystem announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 30th that permits the company to buyback $75.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of NutriSystem by 2.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 139,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of NutriSystem during the second quarter worth about $119,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NutriSystem during the second quarter worth about $394,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of NutriSystem during the second quarter worth about $3,238,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NutriSystem during the second quarter worth about $313,000.

About NutriSystem

Nutrisystem, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides weight management products and services for women and men in the United States. The company offers weight loss programs that consist primarily of a pre-packaged food program, digital tools, and counseling. It also provides Nutrisystem Lean13 program, which provides weight loss, and support and counseling services; the South Beach Diet, a weight-loss program; and Nutrisystem 5-day kit, a D' kit that offers individuals with or at risk of type 2 diabetes.

Featured Story: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for NutriSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NutriSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.