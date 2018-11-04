Nutrien (NTR) to Release Earnings on Monday

Nutrien (TSE:NTR) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.50 per share for the quarter.

Nutrien (TSE:NTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported C$1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.82 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$10.47 billion.

TSE NTR opened at C$72.36 on Friday. Nutrien has a twelve month low of C$55.27 and a twelve month high of C$76.17.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Nutrien from C$89.52 to C$88.86 in a report on Wednesday, August 15th.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients worldwide. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and solid and liquid phosphate fertilizers; and phosphate feed, ammonium sulfate, and industrial acid products. It also retails seeds, crop protection and crop nutrient products, merchandise products, and agronomic services through operating 1,500 retail locations.

