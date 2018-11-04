Nutrien Ltd (NTR) Position Reduced by WealthTrust Axiom LLC

WealthTrust Axiom LLC reduced its position in Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) by 34.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,046 shares during the quarter. Nutrien accounts for about 1.2% of WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $3,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 4,210.3% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 3rd quarter worth about $147,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 253.2% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 2nd quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NTR opened at $55.17 on Friday. Nutrien Ltd has a 1-year low of $40.41 and a 1-year high of $58.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.77 billion, a PE ratio of 44.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.76.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.08. Nutrien had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NTR. Raymond James upped their price objective on Nutrien from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $63.00 price objective on Nutrien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Scotiabank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Cleveland Research raised Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.29.

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients worldwide. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and solid and liquid phosphate fertilizers; and phosphate feed, ammonium sulfate, and industrial acid products. It also retails seeds, crop protection and crop nutrient products, merchandise products, and agronomic services through operating 1,500 retail locations.

