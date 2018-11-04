NRG Energy (NRG) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on NRG Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised NRG Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on NRG Energy from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. NRG Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.17.

NYSE:NRG traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.42. 3,695,897 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,835,679. NRG Energy has a one year low of $23.75 and a one year high of $38.25. The stock has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.33 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.55). NRG Energy had a positive return on equity of 29.44% and a negative net margin of 9.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. NRG Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NRG Energy will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 1st will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 31st. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is presently 11.01%.

In other news, SVP David Callen sold 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total transaction of $305,532.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,396.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth R. Killinger sold 24,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total transaction of $881,664.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,803,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 92,975 shares of company stock valued at $3,265,286. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NRG. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in NRG Energy by 3.0% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 52,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,978,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 2.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 75,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 90,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 29.0% in the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 18.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 98.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. The company is involved in the generation of electricity using fossil fuel and nuclear sources. The company provides electricity to 2.9 million residential, commercial, and industrial consumers; system power, distributed generation, solar and wind products, backup generation, storage and distributed solar, demand response, energy efficiency, and on-site energy solutions; and carbon management and specialty services.

