Novita Health Limited (NHL) Insider Acquires A$15,000.00 in Stock

Novita Health Limited (ASX:NHL) insider Mark Simari purchased 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$15,000.00 ($10,638.30).

Mark Simari also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 23rd, Mark Simari bought 500,000 shares of Novita Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$16,000.00 ($11,347.52).

Shares of ASX:NHL remained flat at $A$0.03 ($0.02) during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 165,000 shares.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Novita Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novita Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.