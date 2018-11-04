Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $85.53 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,334,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,528 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $85,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. KHP Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 304.6% in the 2nd quarter. KHP Capital LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 818.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Kwmg LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $160,000.

BATS:IEFA opened at $59.64 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.