Northstar Realty Europe Corp (NRE) to Issue Dividend of $0.15

Northstar Realty Europe Corp (NYSE:NRE) declared a dividend on Friday, November 2nd, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 16th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 9th.

Northstar Realty Europe has a dividend payout ratio of 62.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Northstar Realty Europe to earn $1.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.0%.

NYSE NRE opened at $13.20 on Friday. Northstar Realty Europe has a 52 week low of $10.08 and a 52 week high of $14.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Northstar Realty Europe (NYSE:NRE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). Northstar Realty Europe had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 22.39%. The firm had revenue of $31.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.37 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Northstar Realty Europe will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NRE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northstar Realty Europe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. B. Riley set a $18.00 target price on shares of Northstar Realty Europe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Northstar Realty Europe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Northstar Realty Europe from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th.

About Northstar Realty Europe

NorthStar Realty Europe Corp. is a European focused commercial real estate company with predominately prime office properties within key cities in Germany, the United Kingdom and France, organized as a REIT and managed by an affiliate of Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY), a leading global equity REIT with an embedded investment management platform.

