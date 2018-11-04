Northstar Realty Europe Corp (NRE) to Issue Dividend of $0.15

Northstar Realty Europe Corp (NYSE:NRE) declared a dividend on Friday, November 2nd, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 16th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 9th.
Northstar Realty Europe has a dividend payout ratio of 62.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Northstar Realty Europe to earn $1.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.0%.
NYSE NRE opened at $13.20 on Friday. Northstar Realty Europe has a 52 week low of $10.08 and a 52 week high of $14.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on NRE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northstar Realty Europe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. B. Riley set a $18.00 target price on shares of Northstar Realty Europe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Northstar Realty Europe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Northstar Realty Europe from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th.
About Northstar Realty Europe
NorthStar Realty Europe Corp. is a European focused commercial real estate company with predominately prime office properties within key cities in Germany, the United Kingdom and France, organized as a REIT and managed by an affiliate of Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY), a leading global equity REIT with an embedded investment management platform.
Read More: Closed-End Mutual Funds
Receive News & Ratings for Northstar Realty Europe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northstar Realty Europe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.