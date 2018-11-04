Northstar Realty Europe Corp (NRE) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lessened its position in shares of Northstar Realty Europe Corp (NYSE:NRE) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,751 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.15% of Northstar Realty Europe worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Northstar Realty Europe during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Northstar Realty Europe by 305.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 6,234 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northstar Realty Europe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $174,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Northstar Realty Europe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Northstar Realty Europe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NRE shares. B. Riley set a $18.00 target price on Northstar Realty Europe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Northstar Realty Europe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Northstar Realty Europe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Northstar Realty Europe from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th.

Shares of Northstar Realty Europe stock opened at $13.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Northstar Realty Europe Corp has a one year low of $10.08 and a one year high of $14.81.

Northstar Realty Europe (NYSE:NRE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $31.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.37 million. Northstar Realty Europe had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 22.39%. As a group, analysts predict that Northstar Realty Europe Corp will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 12th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 9th.

Northstar Realty Europe Company Profile

NorthStar Realty Europe Corp. is a European focused commercial real estate company with predominately prime office properties within key cities in Germany, the United Kingdom and France, organized as a REIT and managed by an affiliate of Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY), a leading global equity REIT with an embedded investment management platform.

