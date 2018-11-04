Northern Trust Corp Has $16.20 Million Holdings in Gibraltar Industries Inc (ROCK)

Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 9.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 431,886 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 36,616 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $16,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ROCK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 93.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the first quarter worth about $230,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the second quarter worth about $252,000. Global X Management Co LLC grew its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 19.0% during the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 9,145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 15.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,161 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

NASDAQ ROCK opened at $32.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Gibraltar Industries Inc has a 1-year low of $29.50 and a 1-year high of $49.10.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $280.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.93 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gibraltar Industries Inc will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gibraltar Industries Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings.

