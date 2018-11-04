Northern Trust Corp Grows Position in ImmunoGen, Inc. (IMGN)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,592,167 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 367,337 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.07% of ImmunoGen worth $15,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the second quarter valued at about $115,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the second quarter valued at about $131,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 75.1% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 6,763 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 46.3% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,529 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 6,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the first quarter valued at about $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

IMGN has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Friday, July 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. ImmunoGen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.75.

IMGN opened at $5.67 on Friday. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $13.41. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.61) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Anna Berkenblit sold 5,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $46,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 132,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,152. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN779 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm, as well as coltuximab ravtansine, a CD19-targeting ADC, which is in Phase II trial for DLBCL.

