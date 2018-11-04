Norris Perne & French LLP MI Has $19.65 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 67,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 2.6% of Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $19,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 91.4% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $141,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $273.89 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $254.77 and a 12-month high of $296.69.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.