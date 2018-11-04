Nord/LB Analysts Give Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRE) a €75.00 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €75.00 ($87.21) price target on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FRE has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Independent Research set a €78.00 ($90.70) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €81.85 ($95.17) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €72.00 ($83.72) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €82.00 ($95.35) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €75.94 ($88.31).

Get Fresenius SE & Co KGaA alerts:

Shares of FRA:FRE opened at €54.90 ($63.84) on Thursday. Fresenius SE & Co KGaA has a 1-year low of €60.16 ($69.95) and a 1-year high of €80.00 ($93.02).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed segments. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products for patients with chronic kidney failure.

Featured Article: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius SE & Co KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.