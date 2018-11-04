NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $4.69 Million Stake in HollyFrontier Corp (HFC)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. reduced its stake in HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,176 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $4,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Premia Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HollyFrontier in the second quarter worth $101,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 375.0% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV bought a new position in shares of HollyFrontier in the second quarter worth $137,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of HollyFrontier in the third quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of HollyFrontier in the second quarter worth $145,000. 87.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HFC stock opened at $66.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. HollyFrontier Corp has a 52-week low of $40.04 and a 52-week high of $83.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.07.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.32. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that HollyFrontier Corp will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HFC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of HollyFrontier in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. US Capital Advisors downgraded HollyFrontier from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded HollyFrontier from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on HollyFrontier from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.38.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

