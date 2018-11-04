NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Acquires 2,500 Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (BAP)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,500 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $3,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Credicorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Credicorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $272,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Credicorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $279,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Credicorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $351,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Credicorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $403,000. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BAP opened at $229.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Credicorp Ltd. has a 52 week low of $189.69 and a 52 week high of $239.54. The company has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.79.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The bank reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.02. Credicorp had a net margin of 26.62% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The company had revenue of $955.13 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Credicorp Ltd. will post 15.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on BAP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Credicorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.00.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd., through its banking and non-banking subsidiaries, provides a range of financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through four segments: Banking, Insurance, Pension Funds, and Investment Banking. The company offers deposits, current accounts, loans, and credit facilities; and provides private pension fund management services to affiliated pensioners.

